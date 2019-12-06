Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - Dec 6, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
89,241
39,014
18,529
66,399
140,698
-1,654
629
-700
-3,023
-2,597
Traders
103
45
42
36
37
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
205,807
Long
Short
31,638
7,566
174,169
198,241
1,581
-1,128
-3,796
-5,377
-2,668
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
154
111
3 December, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
88,985
38,017
36,676
75,187
150,876
-2,119
261
1,242
-2,045
-1,787
Traders
118
45
72
38
42
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
234,417
Long
Short
33,569
8,848
200,848
225,569
1,721
-917
-1,201
-2,922
-285
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
181
136
3 December, 2019
