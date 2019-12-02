Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - Dec 2, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
90,895
38,385
19,229
69,422
143,295
997
-6,797
360
-9,154
-1,830
Traders
96
46
49
36
39
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
209,603
Long
Short
30,057
8,694
179,546
200,909
-4,307
-3,837
-12,104
-7,797
-8,267
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
151
119
26 November, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
91,104
37,756
35,435
77,232
152,663
1,917
-4,490
-12,407
-17,357
-11,757
Traders
105
49
75
38
43
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
235,619
Long
Short
31,848
9,765
203,770
225,854
-5,077
-4,269
-32,923
-27,846
-28,653
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
175
139
26 November, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
Full COT Report
